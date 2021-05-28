Prep roundup: Monroe girls down Oakland

The Monroe girls basketball team edged Oakland 32-31 on Thursday.
Matilyn Richardson hit a jumper with 20 seconds left to give the Dragons a two-point lead.
Sarah Thompson hit two free throws after an Oakland turnover, giving Monroe enough breathing room when Oakland hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Laura Young led the Dragons with 18 points.
REGIS 46, CENTRAL LINN 43: The Cobras came up short on the road Thursday.
Ryleigh Nofziger led Central Linn with 13 points. She also had six rebounds,three steals and two assists.
Maya Rowland had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Rylee Prettyman grabbed nine rebounds.
Central Linn hosts Oakland on Saturday.
Boys basketball
West Albany could not get on track offensively in a 73-42 loss to La Salle.
Michael Cale led West with 13 points. He was the only Bulldogs' player in double figures.
REGIS 55, CENTRAL LINN 53: The Cobras fell short in Thursday's game.
Aaron Crowell had 20 points to lead Central Linn. Bren Schneiter and Justin Krabill both added 10 points.
Swimming
The Crescent Valley boys and girls swept Lebanon on Thursday.
The CV boys won 86-59 and the girls won 134-14.
Ash Cheatham won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 19.44 seconds and took the 100 butterfly in 1:15.69.
Andrew Hanson won the 100 freestyle in 54.85 and was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.83.
For the girls, Lauren Cordier was first in the 50 free in 30.58 and in the 400 free in 5:08.75.
Kaylee Dicey was first in the 100 free in 1:08.53 and the 100 butterfly in 1:14.69.
Other Thursday scores
Boys basketball: Oakland 69, Monroe 55; Siletz Valley 55, Alsea 48; Eddyville Charter 50, Triangle Lake 36
Girls basketball: East Linn Christian 52, Jefferson 27; Eddyville Charter 44, Triangle Lake 33