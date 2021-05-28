Prep roundup: Monroe girls down Oakland

The Monroe girls basketball team edged Oakland 32-31 on Thursday.

Matilyn Richardson hit a jumper with 20 seconds left to give the Dragons a two-point lead.

Sarah Thompson hit two free throws after an Oakland turnover, giving Monroe enough breathing room when Oakland hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Laura Young led the Dragons with 18 points.

REGIS 46, CENTRAL LINN 43: The Cobras came up short on the road Thursday.

Ryleigh Nofziger led Central Linn with 13 points. She also had six rebounds,three steals and two assists.

Maya Rowland had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Rylee Prettyman grabbed nine rebounds.

Central Linn hosts Oakland on Saturday.

Boys basketball

West Albany could not get on track offensively in a 73-42 loss to La Salle.

Michael Cale led West with 13 points. He was the only Bulldogs' player in double figures.

REGIS 55, CENTRAL LINN 53: The Cobras fell short in Thursday's game.