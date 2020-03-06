Prep roundup: Monroe girls race into 2A title game

The Dragons won the 2A title in 2017 with a 52-40 win over Western Mennonite to cap a 29-0 campaign. Monroe then lost 53-40 to Kennedy in 2018 to deny the Dragons back-to-back crowns.

CENTRAL LINN 36, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 27: Gemma Rowland scored nine points and Meg Neuschwander and Jenna Neal each added eight points as the Cobras bounced back from a quarterfinal loss and will take on Coquille at 9 a.m. for fourth place.

The third-seeded Cobras (22-5) took control in the second and third periods, outscoring Portland Christian (24-5) 25-16.

Scoring was tough for both teams in the fourth as they scored four points each.

The Cobras were 15 for 36 from the field while holding Portland Christian to a 7-for-39 performance. Central Linn had a 35-20 edge on the glass and overcame 26 turnovers.

Coquille (23-5), the No. 9 seed, advanced to the fourth-place game with a 56-48 win over No. 4 seed Gervais.

WILLAMINA 32, HARRISBURG 24: Hope Bucher had 11 points and 18 rebounds but the Eagles saw their season come to an end in the consolation bracket of the 3A state tournament at Marshfield High.

Mya Langle had five points and six rebounds in the loss.