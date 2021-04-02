Prep roundup: Monroe rolls past Central Linn

MONROE — Austin Teran passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Irwin rushed for 136 yards and two scores Friday in Monroe's 43-0 football home league win against Central Linn.

Trent Bateman had three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown plus a 31-yard touchdown run, and Brody Ballard rushed for 76 yards and a score for Monroe (5-0), the 2A Special District 3 champion.

For Central Linn (1-4), Drake Madison had a 40-yard run, Jacob Beauchamp a 39-yard catch and Cole Goracke a 59-yard run.

There was no scoring in the second half, which was played with a running clock.

Both teams finish their seasons at home next week, Monroe versus Kennedy and Central Linn against Jefferson.

Volleyball

West Albany outlasted South Albany in five sets on Thursday.

Set scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 27-29, 15-8.

West Albany moves to 10-0 overall, 6-0 in league with the win.