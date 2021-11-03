Prep roundup: Monroe sweeps Union to reach 2A volleyball semifinals

Monroe High defeated Union in straight sets Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2A state volleyball tournament.

Sets scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 for the host Dragons.

Monroe, which is No. 3 in the OSAA 2A power rankings, will play Gaston (21-1) at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview High School in Bend.

Second-ranked Gaston advanced to the semis with a four-set victory over Portland Christian. The other 2A semifinal will feature No. 1 Salem Academy (25-2) against No. 4 Grant Union (23-10).

In the win over Union on Tuesday, Bella Gamache led the Dragons with 20 kills and 15 digs. Maddie Gamache had seven kills and 14 digs, Sarah Thompson finished with 16 assists, 12 digs and two aces, and Lainie Bateman had 18 assists.

Other results

Philomath upset Baker on Tuesday to advance to the 4A semifinals. The 13th-ranked Warriors (12-9) swept No. 5 Baker 26-24, 25-13, 25-18.

Cascade eliminated Sweet Home in a first-round match, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.

Girls soccer

West Albany High advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Ashland.