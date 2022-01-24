Prep roundup: Niemann, Pindell lead Philomath wrestlers to fourth at SC tournament

Blake Niemann (126 pounds) and Blaise Pindell (170) won their respective brackets Saturday to lead Philomath High to fourth place at the 13-team Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle wrestling tournament.

Benjamin Hernandez (120) was second, River Sandstrom (106) and Chase Ringwald (126) third and Caleb Blackburn (132) and Jacob Hamlet (220) fourth for the Warriors.

Santiam Christian was seventh, with Caleb Ness (160) second, Kaden Haugen (138) third and Sam Schmidgall (120), Kamran Ness (152) and Jared Mehlschau (182) all fourth.

Corvallis was 11th, with Gavin Hale (132) third and Jack Sabee-Paulson (145) fourth.

Silverton 51, South Albany 30

Zander Campbell (106), Kellen Hanson (138), Draven Wilborn (160) and Ramie Halbrook (182) all had pins for the RedHawks in the dual meet loss.

Boys basketball

Cooper Wakefield had 20 points and Jake Leibelt added 17 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in Crescent Valley’s 82-29 home win against Dallas.

CV was ahead 30-1 after one quarter and 45-6 at halftime.

The third-ranked Raiders (11-3, 5-0) played at No. 2 Silverton on Monday and will host North Salem on Thursday.

Other scores: East Linn Christian 62, Central Linn 55

Girls basketball scores: Central Linn 50, Regis 28; Jefferson 56, East Linn Christian 44; Regis 32, East Linn Christian 19

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

