Prep roundup: Philomath boys and girls win titles

Sage Kramer hit a free throw in the final second and the Philomath High girls basketball team took home the title at the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament on Saturday at Marshfield High with a 50-49 victory over Astoria.

The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the 4A coaches poll, trailed 40-33 heading to the fourth quarter but roared back to win the period 17-9.

Astoria, ranked No. 2, led 33-22 after a 14-7 edge in the second quarter.

Philomath's Mia Rust and Kramer made the all-tournament team and Emma Pankalla was the MVP.

The Warriors (7-0) are at Sutherlin on Friday.

SOUTH ALBANY 48, ELMIRA 25: Cassidy Johnson had 13 points and three steals and the RedHawks outscored Elmira by 18 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Blake Barbee added 12 points and five steals and Abby Sadowsky chipped in 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

“One of the biggest contributions I saw tonight in the second half was players coming off the bench bringing high energy and continuing to set the tone,” South coach Chris Mertz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how this team is continuing to work together and play great overall team basketball.”