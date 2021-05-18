Prep roundup: Philomath girls capture tennis state title

The Philomath High girls tennis team captured its first ever tennis state championship as the Warriors edged Marist by one point to take the title.
Bailey Bell defeated Ellie Christian of Marist in the semifinals by a score of 6-4, 6-1 and then lost to another freshman, Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union, 6-0, 6-1 to end up second.
The doubles team of Chloe Jurva and Atira Fairbanks beat the top-seeded team of Chloe Kincade and Courtney Silbernagel of Junction City 7-5, 6-3 and then lost a heartbreaker to the No. 2-seeded team of Hannah Nelson and Alyssa Beatty of Molalla 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 to place second.
On the boys side, Philomath took third place behind Marist and Cascade. The doubles team of Dylan Bell and Nick Stucki lost their semifinal match to Peyton Tyner and Jack Kiefer from Marist, 6-2, 7-5, then came back to win the third-place match against Jacob Farr and Colton Lee from Cascade 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.
Swimming
Crescent Valley’s Lauren Cordier and Vivi Criscione each won two events to help the Raiders edge West Albany 87-82 in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet on Tuesday.
Cordier won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Criscione took first in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
Nora Evans won the 100 breaststroke while the Raiders won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
West Albany won the 200 freestyle relay and got individual wins from Alice Whiteside (50 free), Allie Bates (100 free) and Annah Shollenbarger (100 backstroke).
On the boys side, West Albany won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays in knocking off CV 106-62.
Connor Dickerson (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) won two events for the Bulldogs while Gabe Ayala (50 free), Luke Milburn (100 butterfly) and Trenton Worden (100 free) also won.
Andrew Hanson (200 free and 500 free) won two events for the Raiders while Caz Mikula won the 100 backstroke. The Raiders win the 400 freestyle relay.