Prep roundup: Philomath girls win Oregon West title

Alivia Pittman was first in the 100 hurdles in 16.22 seconds and took the 300 hurdles in 50.30 as the Philomath girls took the Oregon West Conference track title Saturday.
Sweet Home was fifth.
Philomath’s Ingrid Hellesto was third in the 800 in 2:34.18.
Pittman, Hellesto, Haviland Eves and Melia Morton took second in the 4x100 relay for PHS. Pittman, Eves, Hellesto and Morton were third in the 4x400 relay in 4:26.31.
Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart was second in the 200 in 26.90 and second in the 400 in 1:01.88 and anchored a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay along with Crystal Wolf, Shelbey Nichol and Victoria Ferrioli (53.50).
The Philomath boys finished second to Newport with Sweet Home in fifth.
Sweet Home’s Tristan Calkins won the 200 meters in 22.28 seconds and was second in the 100 in 11.23 seconds
Philomath’s Sean Cummings won the 400 in 52.46 seconds.
Brody Bushnell took first in the 800 in 1 minute, 59.68 seconds won the 1,500 in 4:11.36.
Levi Knutson was third in the 800 in 2:03.10 and Ben Hernandez was third in the 1,500 in 4:15.95. Micah Matthews was third in the 110 hurdles in 16.32 and third in the 300 hurdles (44.54) for PHS.
The PHS 4x400 relay team of Knutson, Justin Englehauser, Cummings and Bushnell took first in 3:38.77.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 2: East Linn Christian took the boys title at the district meet.
The ELCHS girls were sixth. Jefferson was seventh in both girls and boys.
Brandon Williams took first in the 1,500 in 4:35.50 with Ethan Slayden coming in second at 4:35.60 for ELCHS. Williams also won the 3, 000 in 10:43.35 Slayden won the 800 in 2 minutes, 8.59 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Jefferson’s Leon Romo won the long jump with a 20-8 and ELCHS’s Warren Wheeler was second with 18-10. Aidan Morgan was first in the triple jump (37-1.25)
ELCHS’s 4x100 relay team of Hatch, Morgan, Wheeler and Kolby Clark took first in 47.10 and the 4x400 relay team of Morgan, Wheeler, Slayden and Williams also won with a time of 3:49.68.
Grant Davidson was second in the shot put (39-9) and discus (113-7) and Williams was second in the pole vault at 11-0. Erik Hatch was second in the 100 in 12.26 and was third in the 200 (25.64).
Jefferson’s Madeleine LaCrosse was second in the shot put with a toss of 31-0 and Baylie Campau was second in the high jump at 4-8.
Sidney Lane was third in the 3,000 in 13:36.05 and Jessica Corliss was third in the 300 hurdles in 59.72 for ELCHS.
Tennis
Crescent Valley's Ethan Chang won the boys singles title at the Mid-Willamette Conference tennis championships.
Chang defeated Corvallis's Jasper Baumgartner 6-0, 6-1 to take the title.
In the semifinals, Chang downed West Albany's Liam Paul 6-0, 6-2 and Baumgartner defeated CV's Chris Choi 7-5, 6-2.
CV's Clark/Tokarczyk defeated teammates Patterson/Kim in two tiebreakers 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) to take the doubles title.
Baseball
Corvallis High rolled to a 10-2 win against Lebanon.
Garrett Holpuch struck out six with no walks and four hits in six innings for CHS.
Brady Hankins went 3 for 4, Karsten Sullivan went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Kellen Sullivan had two doubles.
"The team is clicking and playing well right now," CHS coach Kevin Gregg said. "It was a fun win on a day we got to celebrate our seniors."
Softball
West Albany's comeback attempt fell short in a 6-5 loss to Sprague Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed 6-0 after three innings.
Presley Jantzi went 3 for 4, Sidnee Holloway went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and
Serena Hattori went 2 for 4 for WAHS.
MONROE SPLITS TWO: The Dragons defeated Glide 12-11 in nine innings and then fell 11-1 to North Douglas in six inning in the Special District 3 playoffs at North Douglas.
Sarah Jane Snyder knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth for Monroe.
Amelia Ellsworth with 4 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs, Emily Hull went 4 for 5 and scored four runs and Ashley Sutton and Danielle Martin both had three RBIs in the game.
Sutton was 1 for 1 and drew two walks in the loss to North Douglas.