Prep roundup: Philomath girls win Tillamook track and field meet

The Philomath High girls won six events Saturday to take the team title at the Mark Dean Invitational track and field meet in Tillamook.

Janice Hellesto won the 200 meters (26.73) seconds and was third in the long jump (14-7½). She also ran legs on the winning 4x100 (52.34) and 4x400 (4:14.09) relays.

Natalie Dunn won the 400 (1:02.89) and teammate Aneeka Skeen was second 1:04.54). Dunn ran on both relays.

Philomath also got wins from Ingrid Hellesto (800, 2:29.77) and Emery Boutilier (8-4). Melea Lattin was second in the 800 (2:31.32).

Haviland Eves was second in the 100 (13.90) and Petra Hernandez third (14.10). Kaeleigh Houchin was third in the 1,500 (5:36.84).

Scio’s Athena Lau was second in the 3,000 (12:20.59). The Loggers were 12th in the team standings.

The Philomath boys were third behind a big day for Micah Matthews.

He won the 110 hurdles (17.20), high jump (5-10) and pole vault (11-0) and was fourth 300 hurdles (46.18).

Brody Bushnell won the 3,000 (9:25.08) and teammate Mateo Candanoza was third (9:31.57).

Warwick Bushnell was second in 800 (2:07.89), Ben Hernandez second in the 1,500 (4:22.11), Nixon Mooney third in the 400 (57.44) and Simon King fourth in the 800 (2:08.12). Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, King and Brody Bushnell won the 4x400 relay (3:47.42).

Scio’s Jace Martinelli was second in the triple jump (38-8). The Loggers were 10th overall.

Stelly leads Lions

Jefferson’s Elijah Stelly won the boys high jump (5-6) and was fourth in the long jump (18-9) at the Jefferson Jump-Off, which also included competition in the pole vault and high jump.

Jefferson’s Calvin Grantom won the pole vault (7-6) and teammate Rocky Zachary was fourth (7-0).

Jefferson’s Baylie Campau was first in the girls high jump (4-10).

Baseball score: Santiam Christian 11, Sisters 3

