Prep roundup: Philomath wins King of the Hill wrestling tournament

Blake Niemann (126 pounds), David Griffith (160), Blaise Pindell (182) and Joseph Choi (285) all placed first to lead Philomath High to the team championship at the King of the Hill wrestling tournament Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Teammates River Sandstrom (106), Benjamin Hernandez (120), Chase Ringwald (126) and Caleb Blackburn (132) were all second in their respective brackets.

Tanner Dilworth (106) and Dillon Greene (132) were third for Monroe, which took 13th overall.

Haase leads Eagles

Santiam Christian’s Andrew Haase was second at 220 to lead the Eagles to sixth place at the 13-team JoHi Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Joseph.

Teammates Sam Schmidgall (120), Kamran Ness (152) and Jared Mehlschau (182) all took third.

Boys basketball

Friday and Saturday scores: Philomath 51, Cascade 48; Woodburn 48, Sweet Home 22; Santiam Christian 48, Sutherlin 28; Harrisburg 71; Scio 21; Jefferson 75, Regis 62; Central Linn 64, Oakridge 34; East Linn Christian 54, Oakland 52; Monroe 62, Lowell 28; Perrydale 43, Alsea 39; Cascade Christian 64, Harrisburg 35; Kennedy 71, Central Linn 30

Girls basketball

Friday and Saturday scores: Woodburn 39, Sweet Home 32; Sutherlin 67, Santiam Christian 50; Harrisburg 45, Scio 28; Jefferson 46, Regis 37; Oakland 42, East Linn Christian 25; Central Linn 57, Oakridge 27; Monroe 38, Lowell 28

