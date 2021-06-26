Prep roundup: PHS girls fall in title game

The Philomath High girls basketball team fell 44-39 in overtime to Hidden Valley in the championship game of the 4A Showcase tournament Friday at Marshfield High School.
The Warriors finished the season at 13-2 with their lone 4A loss to Hidden Valley.
NYSAA 62, SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 60: The Eagles fell in the 3A State Championships play-in game Friday at North Bend High.
SC finished the season at 9-3.
GERVAIS 40, CENTRAL LINN 36: The Cobras fell in the 2A Title Week tournament game Friday at Redmond High.
Boys basketball
Santiam Christian rolled to an 82-62 win against De La Salle North Catholic to take third place in the 3A boys tournament.
The Eagles finished the season at 11-3.
SALEM ACADEMY 60, CENTRAL LINN 35: The Cobras took the loss at the 2A Title Week tournament at Redmond High.