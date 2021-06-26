 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: PHS girls fall in title game
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: PHS girls fall in title game

The Philomath High girls basketball team fell 44-39 in overtime to Hidden Valley in the championship game of the 4A Showcase tournament Friday at Marshfield High School.

The Warriors finished the season at 13-2 with their lone 4A loss to Hidden Valley.

NYSAA 62, SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 60: The Eagles fell in the 3A State Championships play-in game Friday at North Bend High.

SC finished the season at 9-3.

GERVAIS 40, CENTRAL LINN 36: The Cobras fell in the 2A Title Week tournament game Friday at Redmond High.

Boys basketball

Santiam Christian rolled to an 82-62 win against De La Salle North Catholic to take third place in the 3A boys tournament.

The Eagles finished the season at 11-3.

SALEM ACADEMY 60, CENTRAL LINN 35: The Cobras took the loss at the 2A Title Week tournament at Redmond High.

