Prep roundup: Raiders advance to final of Wilsonville tournament

The Crescent Valley High boys basketball team routed Marshfield, 75-41, on Saturday at the Wilsonville Invitational Tournament.

The Raiders (3-0) were led by Adam Temesgen, who went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and scored 26 points. Noah Dewey had 16 points and nine rebounds, Jake Leibelt added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Cooper Wakefield scored 14. As a team, the Raiders made 15 of 34 3-point attempts.

Crescent Valley advanced to the tournament final with the victory over Marshfield, who entered the season as the top-ranked team in the 4A classification.

Corvallis 53, Thurston 45

Kellen Sullivan scored 23 points in the Spartans' victory over the Colts on Friday night. Owen Sahnow scored eight points and Karsten Sullivan seven for Corvallis.

Corvallis (1-1) opened the season with a 51-45 loss to Philomath. The Spartans will host Springfield on Tuesday.

SCORES: Report high school results and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

