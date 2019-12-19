Prep roundup: Raiders beat Spartans in wrestling dual

Crescent Valley won eight of nine matches contested, five by fall, Thursday in defeating visiting Corvallis 62-9 in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

CV’s Gabe Whisenhunt (120 pounds), Daschle Lamer (126), Chance Lamer (132) Konrad Hoyer (182) and Garrett Olbrich (285) all won with first-round pins.

Raiders coach Chad Lamer singled out Lane Byer for his 12-4, major-decision win against Cade O’Brien at 220.

“I wasn’t really sure how that match would go, but Lane has been wrestling really well so far this year,” the coach said. “I guess I wasn’t surprised by the outcome because he had some really good wins at Perry Burlison and at Reno.”

Corvallis got its lone win on the mat from freshman Kael Compton, who worked a reversal in the closing seconds of the 145 match against Mario Settersten to win 6-5.

“He’s been doing a really good job in the room, wrestling real hard,” Spartans coach Tyler Phillips said, adding that Compton has followed his suggestion and sought out coaches to train with in practice. “He’s got the right kind of mentality. It doesn’t matter who he’s wrestling in the room, he wants somebody that’s going to push him.”

