Prep roundup: Raiders edge Bulldogs

The Crescent Valley baseball team scored the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win against West Albany.
Mason Kalberer led off with a single. He advanced to third on two passed balls and then scored on a balk call.
Ethan Jenssen struck out nine in seven innings and Noah Dewey stepped in to get the win for the Raiders.
West Albany's Chase Reynolds struck out 19 in eight innings. He also had two singles.
CORVALLIS 15, CENTRAL 0 (5): Max Gregg struck out nine with three hits and two walks. Karsten Sullivan went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Noah Tom had two hits,
"Overall it was a great team win tonight,: Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said. "We had consistent hitting through our whole lineup."
CENTRAL LINN 15, OAKRIDGE 1 (5): Justin Krabill had a bases clearing ground rule double, and Micah Beach hit a solo home run in the win.
Softball
The Corvallis High softball team edged Central 9-8 on Friday.
The Spartans scored four runs in the fifth to tie it at 7-7 and added two in the bottom of the sixth for the one-run gap that held through the seventh.
Jada Bratsouleas doubled and scored two runs and Sydney Conklin had two hits and two RBIs for CHS.
MONROE 18-27, OAKLAND 3-10: The Dragons swept the doubleheader on Friday.
Emily Hull went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three runs; Hannah Bretbrunner went 2 for 2 with two RBI and; Amelia Ellsworth went 2 for 4 and scored two runs in the first game.
Ashley Sutton went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple with four RBIs and Ariana Ruiz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the second game.
Girls tennis
Crescent Valley split two meets on Thursday, defeating Silverton 5-3 and losing to Sprague 7-1.
The Raiders swept the singles matches against Silverton, with Kerry Lin, Sophie Katz, Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson all winning their matches. CV No. 1 doubles team of Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow won their match.
Katz won at No. 2 singles against Sprague.
PHILOMATH 5, NORTH MARION 3: The Warriors got wins from No. 1 singles player Bailey Bell and No. 1 doubles team of Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva.
Sierra Johnson and Nadia Durski also took singles wins.
Track and field
SWEET HOME – Tristan Calkins won three events Friday in Sweet Home’s narrow 238-236 loss to visiting Cascade in a boys track and field dual meet.
Calkins was first in the 100 meters (11.38 seconds), 200 (23.23) and long jump (20 feet, 10 inches). Teammate Eduardo Martinez-Maya won the 1,500 (4:34) and 3,000 (10:12).
Sweet Home’s Crystal Wolf won the girls 100 (14.48) and long jump (13-11) and was third in the pole vault (6-0). Teammate Shelbey Nichol was first in the shot put (33-5½) and second in the 200 (31.11).
Cascade won the girls dual 208-174.
CORVALLIS AND SOUTH ALBANY: The South Albany boys and Corvallis girls each had two double-winners in Thursday’s track and field dual meet at Corvallis High.
South’s Logan Parker won the boys 800 meters (2 minutes, 3.22 seconds) and 3,000 (9:48) in a difficult double. Teammate Draven Wilborn was first in the 300 hurdles (43.07) and long jump (18 feet even).
Cole Seaders of Corvallis won the discus (105-10) and javelin (118-4½).
On the girls side, the Spartans got two wins apiece from Sydney Soskis in the 100 (12.75) and 200 (27.20) and Ellie Hintzman in the long jump (15-2) and triple jump (32-3). South’s Emma Jones was first in the 400 (1:08.2) and 300 hurdles (57.36).
