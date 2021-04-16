Prep roundup: Raiders edge Bulldogs

The Crescent Valley baseball team scored the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win against West Albany.

Mason Kalberer led off with a single. He advanced to third on two passed balls and then scored on a balk call.

Ethan Jenssen struck out nine in seven innings and Noah Dewey stepped in to get the win for the Raiders.

West Albany's Chase Reynolds struck out 19 in eight innings. He also had two singles.

CORVALLIS 15, CENTRAL 0 (5): Max Gregg struck out nine with three hits and two walks. Karsten Sullivan went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Noah Tom had two hits,

"Overall it was a great team win tonight,: Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said. "We had consistent hitting through our whole lineup."

CENTRAL LINN 15, OAKRIDGE 1 (5): Justin Krabill had a bases clearing ground rule double, and Micah Beach hit a solo home run in the win.

Softball

The Corvallis High softball team edged Central 9-8 on Friday.

The Spartans scored four runs in the fifth to tie it at 7-7 and added two in the bottom of the sixth for the one-run gap that held through the seventh.