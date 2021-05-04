Prep roundup: Raiders roll past Silverton

Crescent Valley swept the singles matches en route to a 7-1 boys tennins win against Silverton.

Luke Forester defeated Spencer Chase 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for CV.

Michael Gu, Noah Curtis and Ethan Chang also took their singles matches.

Richard Chen and Henry Pappas won at No. 2 doubles for the Raiders.

Girls tennis

The Philomath High girls tennis team rolled to a 7-1 win against Corbett Charter School Tuesday.

Philomath's No. 1 singles player Bailey Bell overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 win.

The Warriors swept the doubles matches with Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva winning at No. 1 doubles and K Bacho and Lily Schell winning at No. 2 doubles.

Softball

Monroe rolled to a 15-3 win against Elkton Tuesday.

Emily Hull went 3 for 3 with a home run and scored five runs; Sarah Jane Snyder wemt 4 for 5 with two doubles and Ashley Sutton went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and four RBIs for the Dragons

Danielle Martin struck out six and allowed three earned runs on for hits to take the pitching win.

