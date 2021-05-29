 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: RedHawks down Spartans
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: RedHawks down Spartans

  • Updated
The South Albany boys basketball team rolled to a 70-46 win against Corvallis on Friday.

The RedHawks trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Spartans 27-10 in the second quarter and pulled away for the win in the second half.

Isaiah Gilliam led SA with 25 points.

DALLAS 70, WEST ALBANY 67: The Bulldogs fell short on Friday at West.

Koby Ruiz led WAHS (0-6) with 25 points.

Jace Grillo had 18 points for Dallas (2-3).

Other Friday scores

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 64, Central 47; Sweet Home 61, Newport 53' Philomath 59, Stayton 44; Santiam Christian 68, Pleasant Hill 27; Harrisburg 53, Scio 18; Jefferson 64, Lowell 25

Girls basketball: Crescent Valley 61, Central 39; Corvallis 68, South Albany 46; West Albany 68, Dallas 56; Sweet Home 43, Newport 19; Philomath 56, Stayton 28; Santiam Christian 45, Pleasant Hill 28; Scio 50, Harrisburg 37; Jefferson 37, Lowell 29

