Prep roundup: RedHawks roll past Spartans

The South Albany boys took a 68-55 Mid-WIllamette Conference win against Corvallis at SAHS.

The RedHawks fell behind 16-11 at the end of the first but were able to get out in transition against the Spartans in the second and made it 31-28 at the break.

The RedHawks took control in the fourth for the win.

"(Corvallis post Jasper) Reinalda took away our typical post looks in our motion offense so we had to spread things out a little bit and put him in some tough ball-screen situations," SAHS coach Tim Matuszak said. "Kids executed great down the stretch. Really proud of our kids for finishing the first half of league on a five-game winning streak."

Ayden Foster led the way with 21 points. Kenyon McGlothan added 16 points and Isaiah Gilliam had 15.

South Albany (13-3, 6-2) hosts Dallas on Tuesday. Corvallis (9-7, 4-4) travels to Lebanon on Tuesday.

JEFFERSON 79, MONROE 77: The Lions held off a comeback try to take the Central Valley Conference win.

Jefferson lead by 14 going into the fourth quarter and Monroe came back to tie it late in the game.