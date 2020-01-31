Prep roundup: RedHawks roll past Spartans

The South Albany boys took a 68-55 Mid-WIllamette Conference win against Corvallis at SAHS.
The RedHawks fell behind 16-11 at the end of the first but were able to get out in transition against the Spartans in the second and made it 31-28 at the break.
The RedHawks took control in the fourth for the win.
"(Corvallis post Jasper) Reinalda took away our typical post looks in our motion offense so we had to spread things out a little bit and put him in some tough ball-screen situations," SAHS coach Tim Matuszak said. "Kids executed great down the stretch. Really proud of our kids for finishing the first half of league on a five-game winning streak."
Ayden Foster led the way with 21 points. Kenyon McGlothan added 16 points and Isaiah Gilliam had 15.
South Albany (13-3, 6-2) hosts Dallas on Tuesday. Corvallis (9-7, 4-4) travels to Lebanon on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 79, MONROE 77: The Lions held off a comeback try to take the Central Valley Conference win.
Jefferson lead by 14 going into the fourth quarter and Monroe came back to tie it late in the game.
Diego Rodriguez scored with eight seconds left. Monroe's last-second 3-point try was off-target.
Rodriguez finished with 21 points, Leon Romo had 15, Eli Stelly had 12, Diego Aguilar had 11 and DJ Krider finished with 10.
PLEASANT HILL 41, HARRISBURG 36: The Eagles fell short in the Mountain Valley Conference home game.
Wyatt Perry scored 13 points and Tyler Thompson added 10.
Harrisburg (11-9, 3-4) plays at Creswell on Monday.
OTHER SCORES: Silverton 63, Crescent Valley 30; North Salem 66, Lebanon 47; Sweet Home 59, Newport 34; Woodburn 54, Philomath 44; Santiam Christian 64, La Pine 41; Oakland 60, East Linn Christian 45
Girls
Lebanon spread around the scoring in an 86-27 Mid-Willamette Conference win against North Salem.
The Warriors (10-5, 6-2) had four players in double-figures, led by Hallie Jo Miller and Mary Workman with 15 points eash. Ellie Croco added 13 points and Taylor Edwards 12.
Workman also finished with a school-record 16 assists.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our focus was just on us and to continue to get better going into the second half of the season,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
The Warriors play at Corvallis on Tuesday.
MONROE 59, JEFFERSON 27: The Dragons put together a strong defensive effort en route to the Central Valley Conference win.
Monroe held Jefferson to 13 points after the first quarter and finished with an 11-0 fourth.
“So the defense really picked it up after that first quarter,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.
Mirtha Lopez scored 14 points and Ashley Sutton added 12 for the Dragons (14-5, 8-1).
Nashea Wilson had 15 to lead the Lions (12-7).
Monroe plays at Regis on Tuesday. Jefferson hosts Central Linn on Tuesday.
CENTRAL LINN 58, LOWELL 28: The Cobras pulled away for the Central Valley Conference win.
Central Linn (15-2, 8-1) led 30-15 at the half.
Maya Rowland and Gracie Robb both had 12 points and five steals to lead the Cobras.
Central Linn hosts Coquille on Saturday.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 43, LA PINE 28: The Eagles rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference home win.
Audrey Miller led the Eagles with 11 points.
SC (15-4, 5-1) travels to Pleasant Hill on Monday.
OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 86, North Salem 27; Silverton 55, Crescent Valley 39; Philomath 65, Woodburn 34; Newport 67, Sweet Home 65; Pleasant Hill 30, Harrisburg 25; Scio 36, Blanchet Catholic 28; Oakland 37, East Linn Christian 24
Swimming
The Corvallis High swim teams were swept by Silverton at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The CHS boys fell 212-62 and the CHS girls lost 221-65.
Sam Gregory won the 200 freestyle in two minutes, 2.79 seconds and Ben Baisted was first in the 200 IM in 2:26.32 for the CHS boys.