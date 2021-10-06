Prep roundup: RedHawks sweep Spartans in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

Monica Kloess opened the scoring for West Albany in the eighth minute. The RedHawks answered with a goal in the 25th minute.

Jenna Sally scored the game-winner for West Albany in the 31st minute, scoring on a header off a corner kick by Niki Beers.

West Albany (5-4, 1-2) will host Central on Thursday. South Albany (1-3, 1-1) will host Crescent Valley on Thursday.

Other results

Crescent Valley 2, Corvallis 0; Cascade 6, Sweet Home 2; Philomath 3, Newport 0

Water polo

The West Albany High girls water polo team defeated Willamette 11-2 in Eugene. Bulldogs goalie Haley Wadlington recorded 11 saves.

Avery Romy, Szammy Kitchen and Maggie Bass each scored three goals and Delaney O'Hare scored once. Irelyn Randall scored a goal, and had five assists and five steals.

The West Albany boys squad dominated Willamette in a 19-2 victory.

