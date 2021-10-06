Prep roundup: RedHawks sweep Spartans in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

South Albany High swept visiting Corvallis on Tuesday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.
Samantha Scott led the RedHawks with 13 kills, five aces and nine digs. Brooklyn Willard had 11 kills, 29 assists, and six digs. Karsen Angel had 10 kills and six digs. As a team, the RedHawks had a total of 40 kills in the three-set match.
Corvallis (2-13, 1-9) will host Central on Thursday. South Albany (6-9, 4-6 MWC) will host Central and Lebanon on Tuesday.
Monroe 3, Oakland 0
The Dragons swept the visiting Oakers 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.
Bella Gamache had 21 kills, seven aces and 11 digs to lead Monroe, which is unbeaten in Central Valley Conference play.
Maddie Gamache added seven kills and six aces, Sarah Thompson had 14 assists and eight digs, and Brooklyn Irwin had 11 digs.
The Dragons (11-3, 7-0) will host Regis on Thursday.
Other results
Silverton 3, Crescent Valley 2; Sweet Home 3, Philomath 2; Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 1; Lowell 3, Jefferson 0; Central Linn 3, ELCA 0; Mohawk 3, Alsea 0
Girls soccer
West Albany High earned a 2-1 victory over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference match hosted by the Bulldogs.
Monica Kloess opened the scoring for West Albany in the eighth minute. The RedHawks answered with a goal in the 25th minute.
Jenna Sally scored the game-winner for West Albany in the 31st minute, scoring on a header off a corner kick by Niki Beers.
West Albany (5-4, 1-2) will host Central on Thursday. South Albany (1-3, 1-1) will host Crescent Valley on Thursday.
Other results
Crescent Valley 2, Corvallis 0; Cascade 6, Sweet Home 2; Philomath 3, Newport 0
Water polo
The West Albany High girls water polo team defeated Willamette 11-2 in Eugene. Bulldogs goalie Haley Wadlington recorded 11 saves.
Avery Romy, Szammy Kitchen and Maggie Bass each scored three goals and Delaney O'Hare scored once. Irelyn Randall scored a goal, and had five assists and five steals.
The West Albany boys squad dominated Willamette in a 19-2 victory.
Goalie Caleb Smith had five saves in goal and also played as an attacker, scoring three goals and making five steals. Trenton Worden led the Bulldogs with five goals. Jordan Stadstad, Braiden Hamilton, Jack Ames and Conner Dickerson each had two goals. Tyson Ames, Nash Bending and Kaden Knoll also scored.