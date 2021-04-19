Prep roundup: Rueck, West boys win again

Cole Rueck is off to a sizzling start to the high school boys golf season as the Corvallis High junior carded a 5-under 66 at Trysting Tree Golf Club on Monday, his third win in as many tries.
The Spartans finished second as a team for the third straight Mid-Willamette Conference tournament as West Albany once again took the title with a 305.
As was the case in the previous three matches, a new Bulldog stepped up to be the low-scorer of the team.
Trenton Crow shot a three-over 74, including five birdies on Monday. The rest of his teammates were right behind him with Andrew Liles and Grant Moen shooting 76 and 77, respectively. Nick Anderson shot 78 and Brock Nelson rounded things out with an 80.
“This team is so talented from top to bottom that I never know who is going to be our low scorer,” West coach Matt Boase said. “It’s nice for the guys because they’re trying to win the tournament but the pressure isn’t overwhelming because there are four other guys who will post a good score.”
All five West Albany golfers finished in the top 10 on Monday.
“This team is very well-rounded,” Boase said. “Every guy can hit beautiful drives, sink long putts, and make every shot in between. Trenton put those things together today and scored well because of it.”
For Corvallis, Zach Montagne posted an even-par 71, Jaxon Wallis came in with a 77 and Henry Gold rounded out the effort with a 99.
West Albany will play again next Monday at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Softball
Piper Love drove in four runs and the Corvallis softball team scored nine runs in the third inning to post a 14-7 win over Santiam Christian.
The Eagles, down 12-0, scored seven times in the top of the fourth to get back in the game.
Love had four of the Spartans’ 13 hits while Jada Bratsoules and Hannah Jensen both had two hits and two RBIs in the win.
Jensen worked six innings and did not give up a run while striking out six.
Other scores: Stayton 12, Philomath 4; Newport 9, Sweet Home 5
Boys tennis
Ian Cann and Jasper Baumgartner won singles matches to help Corvallis to a 7-1 win over Central in boys tennis. Pablo Garcia and Adrian Zymonas won the only doubles match as Central forfeited three matches.
Corvallis is at Crescent valley on Thursday.
WEST ALBANY 8, MCNARY 0: The Bulldogs got singles wins from Hayden Elliott, Emmanuel Simpkins, Liam Paul and Spencer Madsen, all in straight sets, as West improved to 3-0.
The double teams of Caleb Simpkins and Hunter Clark; Andrew Peaslee and LJ Carmichael; Andrew Madsen and Brenden Konzelman; and Kody Brown and Jordan Nollen all won.
WEST SALEM 5, SOUTH ALBANY 3: The Redhawks controlled the singles matches but were swept in the doubles matches. Blaine Leichty, Vova Hubenya and Vadim Hubenya remain undefeated on the season at their respective flights in singles.
Yonnie Dejillas and Jordan Toews lost a close three-set match at No. 3 doubles.
South is home against Lebanon on Thursday.
Girls tennis
The West Albany girls tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season, beating visiting 6A McNary 7-1.
Sarah Aufranc, Morgan Linde and Tatum Clark picked up singles wins.
The double teams of Avery Nahorniak and Makenna Saunders; Patrizia Alpapara and Maggie Berry; Grace Horner and Hannah McCubbins; and Mollie Brown and Maddie Richey all picked up wins.
The Bulldogs travel to Silverton on Thursday.
CORVALLIS 8, CENTRAL 0: The Spartans’ Hanna Jones, Emma Chiechanowski, Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana and Ingrid Celis combined to give up just 4 games in singles action. The No. 2 doubles team of Annaleise Earl and Sofia Isais-Day and No. 4 team of Jazmin Estrada and Rose Davis came back after losing the first set to win in three.