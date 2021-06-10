 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Ruiz leads Bulldogs in defeat
Prep roundup: Ruiz leads Bulldogs in defeat

Koby Ruiz had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and LJ Carmichael 13 points Wednesday in West Albany’s 61-45 loss to visiting Sprague in a boys basketball game.

Sprague outscored West 23-6 in the second quarter to pull away and lead 42-18 at halftime.

The Bulldogs (0-11) play Monday at South Salem in another nonleague game.

Other scores

Boys basketball: West Salem 66, Corvallis 38; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 53; South Albany 56, Lebanon 51; Santiam Christian 62, Harrisburg 39; Dayton 76, Scio 22; East Linn Christian 63, Monroe 44

Girls basketball: Corvallis 67, West Salem 55; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 50; Dayton 36, Scio 29; Santiam Christian 50, Harrisburg 28

Shrine game

Three area players were named to the Oregon East West Shrine Game, to be held Aug. 7 in Baker City.

The football game includes many of the state's top graduating high school seniors in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.

Santiam Christian’s Marcus Fullbright (running back/linebacker) is on the East team roster while Monroe’s Dylan Irwin and Sweet Home’s Aiden Tyler (quarterback/defensive back) are on the West roster.

Scio's Justin Guest will be one of the West coaches.

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.





