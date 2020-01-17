Prep roundup: Santiam Christian boys hold off Pleasant Hill

The Santiam Christian boys basketball team put together a strong third quarter on the way to a 54-37 Mountain Valley Conference win against Pleasant Hill.

Koby Williamson scored 13 of his 19 points in the third as SC took a 48-33 lead going into the fourth.

“He really helped us extend that lead out,” SC coach Dennis McLain said.

Williamson also had five rebounds and four blocks in the win. Ben Galceran added 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals and Joe MaQatish grabbed eight rebounds.

SC (9-4, 1-1) travels to La Pine on Saturday, weather permitting, to make up a game scheduled for Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES: Philomath 50, Cascade 39

Girls

Audrey Miller scored 19 points to lead Santiam Christian to a 46-41 Mountain Valley Conference win against Pleasant Hill in Adair Village.

SC improves to 10-4 with the win.

The Eagles travel to La Pine on Saturday.

HARRISBURG 45, CRESWELL 30: The Eagles took charge in the third and took the Mountain Valley Conference home win.