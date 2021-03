The Santiam Christian football team pulled away for a 34-7 win at Junction City.

The Eagles trailed 7-0 going into the second quarter before getting on track.

SC took a 13-7 lead at the half and made it 27-7 through three quarters.

Marcus Fullbright rushed for 194 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns for SC.

The Eagles piled up 372 total yards.

