Prep roundup: Santiam Christian girls win

The Santiam Christian girls basketball team held off Amity 44-39 in the MLK Yoda Showcase at Salem Academy.
The Eagles, who were playing their third game in four days, were led by Audrey Miller's 14 points and eight rebounds.
Aliyah Atkins had 12 points and six rebounds and Tayla Yost grabbed 10 boards for SC.
The Eagles (12-4) play at Creswell on Wednesday.
OTHER SCORES: Triangle Lake 53, Alsea 42
BOYS SCORES: Amity 54, Santiam Christian 52; Scio 51, Clatskanie 43