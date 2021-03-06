Prep roundup: Santiam Christian rolls to win

The Santiam Christian football team rolled to a 45-8 win over Kennedy on Friday night.

The Eagles are the defending 3A champions and Kennedy finished second in 2A.

The Eagles (1-0) rolled up 396 total yards 396 with 251 coming on the ground.

Marcus Fulbright had 129 yards rushing but was taken off the field with an undisclosed injury in third period and then taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

SC held Kennedy to 105 total yards with just 15 coming on the ground. Kennedy also had some bad news as QB/DB Dylan Kleinschmit broke his left collarbone in first quarter.

Alsea 58, North Lake 52

Alsea scored in the final 3.5 seconds to take the win on Saturday.

