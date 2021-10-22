Prep roundup: Santiam Christian wins conference volleyball title

Playing on the road, five different Bulldogs scored in the contest. Jack Date scored in the 11th minute on an assist from Demetry Arellano. Ian Lloyed added a second goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Henry Catlin.

The Bulldogs put the game away with four second-half goals. Aidan Davis scored in the 44th minute with Date recording the assist. Brandon Mills added a goal in the 48th minute off a pass from Davis. Date scored his second goal of the match in the 52nd minute on a pass from Davis.

Juan Zaragoza completed the barrage with a goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Roman Robbin.

West Albany (6-6-1, 4-3-1 MWC) will conclude its regular season with a match at North Salem on Tuesday.

Other results

South Albany 1, Central 0; Corvallis 1, North Salem 1; Woodburn 4, Lebanon 1; Philomath 4, Sisters 1; Creswell 2, ELCA 1; Santiam Christian 4, La Pine 2; Central Linn 7, Jefferson 0

Water polo

The West Albany boys finished its league schedule on Friday with a 17-0 win at Marist. Goalkeeper Nash Bending recorded the shutout, including a stop on a penalty shot. The Bulldog defense made 25 steals.