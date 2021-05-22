Prep roundup: Scio softball lands honors

Scio had three players on the all-PacWest Conference softball first team.
Freshman catcher Kylee Baumgartner, senior infielder Alexus Franklin and senior outfielder Ashlynne Ziebert all landed on the first team.
Junior infielder Erica Simmons was named to the second team and freshman pitcher Addison Wessels was an honorable mention selection.
Other scores
Baseball: Willamette 5, Crescent Valley 1
Girls basketball: Sweet Home 40, Sisters 25; Jefferson 44, Oakridge 24
Boys basketball: Philomath 52, Woodburn 48; Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31; Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52; Jefferson 87, Oakridge 32
