Prep roundup: Sim's buzzer-beater lifts South boys to win

Isaiah Sim grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the game winning lay-up at the buzzer to give the South Albany High boys basketball team a thrilling 48-46 home win over Sprague on Monday night.

Isaiah Gilliam finished with 18 points while DeShawn Gilliam added 10. Jason Patrick contributed eight and Sim finished with seven for South.

South (9-5) is at McNary on Wednesday and hosts Lebanon to wrap up the season on Thursday.

WEST ALBANY 75, MCKAY 35: Brysen Kachel led four West Albany players in double figures with 21 points as the Bulldogs won their second straight.

Michael Cale added 15 points and Jeffrey Hunt and Jordan Stewart each chipped in 10. Brenden Konzelman hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

West (2-13) wraps up the season at Lebanon on Wednesday.

Monday's scores

Boys basketball: Corvallis 52, Dallas 46; Central 68, Lebanon 53; Santiam Christian 64, Westside Christian 46; Jefferson 67, Waldport 51

Girls basketball: South Albany 51, Sprague 21; Lebanon 56, Dallas 33; South Salem 53, West Albany 45

