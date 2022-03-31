Prep roundup: Soskis leads Spartans in track and field meet

Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Wednesday to lead the Spartans in a three-team track and field meet at Crescent Valley.

Soskis was first in the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 (26.88) and long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and also helped her team’s 4x100 relay (51.68) to victory.

Teammate Finn Hanson was first in the 3,000 (11:51.74).

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee CV (800, 2:26.68) and Emily Wisniewski (1,500, 4:56.61) were individual winners and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:22.67). Teammate Sierra Noss was first in the discus (100-2).

In boys events, Corvallis’ Mikell Adler won the 110 hurdles (17:23) and 300 hurdles (45.38).

Crescent Valley’s Henry Coughlan (800, 2:02.02), Tate Herber (high jump, 5-10) and Ty Abernathy (pole vault, 12-6) were individual winners and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:42.85).

Also winning events for the Raiders were Seb Daniels (1,500, 4:31.99), Kenoa Blake (3,000, 8:59.19) and Mason Martin (long jump, 21-4).

Silverton also competed in the meet. Team scores were not available.

Boys lead Huskies

Sweet Home had four different boys winners Wednesday in a three-team meet at Cascade High in Turner.

Eduardo Martinez-Maya won the 1,500 (4:37.49), Tanner Waldrop the discus (133-8), Mason Lopez the javelin (135-6¼) and Aiden Shamek the triple jump (38-1½) for the Huskies. East Linn Christian had two boys winners in Aidan Morgan (110 hurdles, 16.86) and Nick Schermerhorn (300 hurdles, 47.02).

Sweet Home had three athletes win girls events in Rylee Markell (800, 3:11.58), Kami Hart (discus, 75-8) and Kallie Maas (long jump, 12-2). East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde was first in the 1,500 (5:14.31).

Cascade was first in the boys and girls team standings, Sweet Home second and East Linn third.

Eagles win at Scio

Harrisburg won six events to take first in the boys standings in a six-school meet at Scio.

Abe Noll won the 800 (2:36.9) and 3,000 (11:43.1) to lead the Eagles, who also got individual wins from Jonathan Ruiz (1,500, 5:17.7), Curtis Talmadge (300 hurdles, 53.10) and Terek Logan (high jump, 5-8). Logan also helped Harrisburg win the 4x100 relay (39.30).

Scio got boys wins from Carson Geneser (long jump, 19-10¾) and Jace Martinelli (triple jump, 37-9) to finish fourth. Connor Lodder was fifth in the shot put (32-2¼) to lead sixth-place Alsea.

In girls events, Scio got two wins apiece from Carrie Jones (200, 29.10; 400, 1:19.8) and Athena Lau (1,500, 5:32.2; 3,000, 11:59.2) to finish second behind Regis. Jones and Lau also ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:53.0).

Lillie Logan was second in the 300 hurdles (56.00) and pole vault (6-6) to lead Harrisburg to third place. Alsea’s Rebecca Lorain was sixth in the 100 (16.70) and long jump (11-1¾) to lead the Wolverines to fifth.

Girls golf

Mercedes Marriott shot 34-35—69 Monday to lead Crescent Valley to second place in a Mid-Willamette Conference tournament at Trysting Tree.

Silverton won the tournament with 364, CV had 388 and Lebanon 498 as the only schools to field complete teams.

A'Kalie Berry shot 45-44—89 to lead Lebanon. Other area team leaders were Corvallis' Julia Weldon (41-45—86), West Albany's Hadley Huzefka (50-49—99) and South Albany's Beau Hines (63-63—126).

Baseball

Cascade right-hander Lupe Peralta limited Philomath to one hit in the Cougars’ 4-0 home win in Turner.

Peralta struck out seven and walked four. Caleb Boyles had a home run for Cascade.

Cameron Ordway had Philomath’s lone hit. He also walked and stole a base. Ty May, the Warriors’ starting pitcher, allowed four hits, four earned runs and five walks with five strikeouts in five innings,

Philomath defeated Cascade 7-3 at home on Tuesday. The Warriors (2-6, 1-1) were scheduled to host the Cougars (2-4-1, 1-1) on Thursday.

Other baseball scores: Roosevelt 4, Lebanon 3; McNary 9, Crescent Valley 1; West Albany 11, Newberg 2; Nelson 4, South Albany 3 (8); Corvallis 9, Reynolds 6; Harrisburg/Mohawk 14, Willamina 0; Taft 5, Santiam Christian 3

Softball scores: South Albany 17, Clackamas 12; West Albany 10, Putnam 8; Taft 9, Santiam Christian 5; Scio 15, Waldport 0 (4); Monroe 13, Elkton 11

Girls tennis

Philomath swept the singles matches to take a 7-1 win against Blanchet Catholic at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

Bailey Bell, Adele Beckstead, Daniella Carlisle and Megan Reese were all singles winners for the Warriors. Bell, Beckstead and Carlisle each won 6-0, 6-0.

Philomath’s doubles winners were the teams of K Bacho and Phoebe Dodson, Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell and Stella Neville and Elise Reese.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0