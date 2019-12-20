Prep roundup: South Albany boys down Marist

The South Albany boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to take a 57-49 win against Marist at the Elmira tournament.
The RedHawks outscored the Spartans 23-6 in the final quarter. South Albany hit 18 of 21 free throws in the quarter and 27 of 33 for the game.
"I’m really proud of our guys were battling through all the adversity we have faced lately with our gym situation (damaged by fire) and having to find different places around town for practice every day and we got hit by the flu bug pretty hard this week," SA coach Tim Matuszak said.
"A lot of guys stepped up tonight. We talked before the game that we weren’t going to use our adversity as an excuse tonight. We knew what type of team we were facing in Marist and we knew that we would have to be at our best to win."
Isaiah Gilliam had 21 points, Kenyon McGlothan added 14 points and Chase Mello had 10 points for the RedHawks.
West Albany 68, Parkrose 42
The Bulldogs rolled to the win in the consolation bracket of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University.
T.J. Zimmermann-led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Justin Henderson and Luke Killinger both had 14 and Koby Ruiz added 11.
West Albany plays Silverton in round three of the consolation bracket on Sunday.
Corvallis 73, Scappoose 39
Jasper Reinalda scored 20 points and the Spartans rolled to the win at the Capitol City Classic at Willamette Unversity.
The Spartans outscored Scappoose 26-5 in the third to pull away.
Calvin Cahill added 10 points for CHS.
The Spartans advance to play the winner of Saturday's Central-Wilson game in the third round of the consolation bracket on Sunday.
Harrisburg 54, Elmira 50
The Eagles took the win at the Elmira tournament.
Trey Crabb had 13 points and Tyler Thompson added 12 for Harrisburg.
OTHER SCORES: East Linn Christian 48, Culver 41; Scio 51, Yoncalla 25; Sweet Home 77, Molalla 65; Philomath 35, North Bend 20
Girls basketball
South Albany rolled to a 49-32 win against Springfield at the Elmira Tournament.
Coach Chris Mertz said the RedHawks overcame a slow start.
"We started out slow in the first half but we were able to explode out in the second half to get a 16 point win," Mertz said.
Nicole Spriggs had 12 points and Blake Barbee added 11 points for South Albany.
Abby Sadowsky grabbed 10 rebounds.
Corvallis 54, Thurston 37
The Spartans rolled past Thurston in the Emerald Shootout at South Eugene High.
Elka Prechel had 17 points, Sevennah Van De Riet had 15 and Ruby Krebs added 13 for CHS.
On Thursday the Spartans defeated South Eugene 61-53.
Anna Dazey had 18 points and Prechel and Krebs had 13.
The Spartans (5-1) take on Willamette in the tourney on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Santiam Christian 46, Western Christian 25
The Eagles rolled to the win at the Dayton tournament.
Audrey Miller scored 14 points to lead SC.
SC (7-1) will play Clatskanie on Saturday at Dayton.
Culver 39, East Linn Christian 32
The Eagles could not make a final push in the loss at the 2A Preview Tournament in Pendleton.
ELCA (3-4) coach Scott Roth said the Eagles spent most of the game trying to get out of an early hole. They did tie it in the fourth but faded at the end.
“We had to start fouling and they made their foul shots,” Roth said.
The Eagles will take on Pilot Rock on Saturday at the tourney.
Harrisburg 39, Elmira 25
Hope Bucher had 10 points for the Eagles in the win.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home 58, Scio 29