Prep roundup: South Albany boys down Marist

The South Albany boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to take a 57-49 win against Marist at the Elmira tournament.

The RedHawks outscored the Spartans 23-6 in the final quarter. South Albany hit 18 of 21 free throws in the quarter and 27 of 33 for the game.

"I’m really proud of our guys were battling through all the adversity we have faced lately with our gym situation (damaged by fire) and having to find different places around town for practice every day and we got hit by the flu bug pretty hard this week," SA coach Tim Matuszak said.

"A lot of guys stepped up tonight. We talked before the game that we weren’t going to use our adversity as an excuse tonight. We knew what type of team we were facing in Marist and we knew that we would have to be at our best to win."

Isaiah Gilliam had 21 points, Kenyon McGlothan added 14 points and Chase Mello had 10 points for the RedHawks.

West Albany 68, Parkrose 42

The Bulldogs rolled to the win in the consolation bracket of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University.

T.J. Zimmermann-led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Justin Henderson and Luke Killinger both had 14 and Koby Ruiz added 11.