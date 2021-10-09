Prep roundup: South Albany boys fifth at Champoeg Invitational

The South Albany boys cross-country team placed fifth on Friday at the 15-team Champoeg Invitational.

The RedHawks were led by Mathew Resnik and Logan Parker, who both finished in the top 20. Resnik placed 17th with a time of 16 minutes, 8.1 seconds. Parker was 18th in 16:08.7.

West Albany’s top placer was Owen Roberts, who finished 83rd with a time of 19:08.5.

Lincoln won the boys team points race with 33 points, followed by Sunset (66), Tualatin (98), Newberg (141) and South Albany (164).

West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow placed ninth in the girls race with a time of 18:42.8. The Bulldogs did not qualify for the team points race.

South Albany was paced by Hannah Dempsey, who finished 44th with a time of 21:26.5. The RedHawks finished 10th in the team points standings.

Water polo

The West Albany High water polo teams went undefeated on Friday at the Cottage Grove tournament.

The girls squad defeated Sheldon, 11-5, Willamette, 11-2, and Cottage Grove, 14-2. Irelynn Randall led the effort against Sheldon with five goals and six assists. Szammy Kitchen also scored five goals.