Prep roundup: South Albany boys rally past Crescent Valley

South Albany used a big second half to take a 52-43 win against Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game at SAHS.
The RedHawks trailed 26-17 at the half. They made it 34-29 after three and then outscored CV 23-9 in the fourth.
"We clamped down defensively in the second half and did a much better job managing their post game than we did in the first half," SAHS coach Tim Matuszak said. "Our press got us some turnovers in the fourth quarter that got the tempo back in our favor. Our guys did a great job of rallying together and finding the energy we needed down the stretch to seal the deal."
Isaiah Gilliam had 15 points to lead the RedHawks.
South Albany (16-5, 9-4) hosts Central on Tuesday. CV (10-11, 6-7) hosts Dallas on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Jewell 62, Alsea 48
Girls
Santiam Christian took a 50-39 win against Creswell in the Mountain Valley Conference playoff game on Wednesday.
Audrey Miller had 22 points, Tayla Yost added 10 points and Aliyah Atkins had six rebounds for the Eagles.
The Eagles (18-7) await their opponent in the 3A playoffs.
OTHER SCORES: Crescent Valley 51, South Albany 29