Prep roundup: South boys, CV girls win

South Albany High's Maxwell Louber won the 100 meters (12.12) and took second in the 200 and Matthew Resnik won the 400 (54.86) as the RedHawks edged Crescent Valley, 73-70, in a track and field dual on Wednesday.
Draven Wilborn won the 110 hurdles (16.81), Jesse Bass the shot put (39 feet, 4 inches) and Matthew Cobb the discus (102-6) for the RedHawks, who also won the 4x100 relay.
Crescent Valley’s Mason Martin won the triple jump (39-2) and the long jump (19-9), and Kanoa Blake set a PR in winning the 300 hurdles (46.75) while also winning the 1,500 (4:22.93).
Also winning for the Raiders were Parker Maestri (200, 24.28), Cade Byer (600, 2:04.27), Jordan Henke (3,000, 9:50.25), Aidan Wales (javelin, 90-7), Tate Herber (high jump, 5-8) and Ty Abernathy (pole vault, 12-3).
On the girls side, CV’s Ellie Herber took home first in the high jump (4-11), long jump (14-11) and 100 hurdles (19.4) as the Raiders rolled to a 92-44 win over South.
Also winning for the Raiders were Angela Martin (1:07.28), Sunitha Black (800, 2:26.44), Trinity Reistad (3,000, 13:12.99), Greta Koegler (300 hurdles, 52.28) and Sierra Noss (discus, 108-10).
CV swept bothe relays.
For South, Ava Marshall doubled in the 100 (13.24) and 200 (27.65) and Tatum Trudell won the 1,500 (5:57.3), while Kaimana Caspino won the shot put (32-1), Cassidy Johnston the javelin (97-4) and Sarah DeVyldere the pole vault (8-0).
• SWEET HOME — Tristan Calkins won the 100 (11.41), 200 (22.97) and 300 hurdles (50.74) to help lead the Sweet Home boys to a win in a four-way home meet on Wednesday.
Aiden Shamek won the long jump (18-6) and triple jump (38-3) while Gavin Walberg won the 400 (54.28), Eduardo Martinez-Maya the 800 (2:09.26), Charles Crawford the shot put (41-4½) and Tanner Waldrop the discus (119-1) all won for the Huskies.
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne won the 1,500 (4:25) and 3,000 (9:47.1), while Jayden Christy won the 110 hurdles (18.29) and high jump (6-0). Caleb Ness won the javelin (149-2).
Sweet Home also won the girls meet with Jessy Hart winning the 400 (1:05), Shelby Nichol the shot put (33-11) and Crystal Wolf the pole vault (6-6).
Santiam Christian’s Crysel Cheyne won the 100 (13.72) and the 200 (29.08), while Brinley Beam (800, 3:01.66) and Elise Linderman (high jump (4-6) also won.
Alsea’s Bailey Ellis won the discus (80-0) and the javelin (122-9), while Jessica Carlisle won the long jump (15-9½) and the triple jump (33-2).
• MONROE — Monroe junior Laura Young broke the school record in the girls shot put and moved to second on the 2A all-time list Tuesday with a toss of 42 feet, 10 inches in a three-team home meet.
Young won the shot put and discus (115-6). Monroe's Dylan Lynn won the boys 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.69) meters.
Both Monroe teams finished third overall.
• NEWPORT — Philomath's Alivia Pittman is now third on the 4A girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles season lists after wins in 16.52 and 49.48, respectively, in a Tuesday dual meet with Newport.
She also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (54.94). Teammate Mia Rust won the shot put (34-6½) and discus (86-7).
Philomath sophomore Brody Bushnell moved to second on the 4A boys 400 season list with a win in a personal-best 52.01.
Teammate Micah Matthews won the 110 hurdles (17.18) and high jump (5-10) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:47.18).
Philomath won the girls dual and Newport the boys dual.
• HARRISBURG — Harrisburg freshman Terek Logan won the boys high jump (5-4) and long jump (18-11¼) Tuesday in a four-team home meet.
Harrisburg's Rachel Harcus won the girls long jump (14-7).
The Eagles finished fourth in the boys and girls standings.
Softball
Holland Jensen allowed two hits in three innings as the Corvallis softball team rolled to a 21-0 win over McKay.
The Spartans had just six hits but took advantage of 15 walks and five McKay errors.
Seven of Jensen’s nine outs were strikeouts.
SANTIAM 14, MONROE 8: An error-filled 13-run third inning did in the Dragons.
Ashley Sutton had two homers and five RBIs for the Dragons while Kaitlyn Mattson went 2 for 3 and Ameilia Ellsworth 2 for 4.
Girls tennis
Crescent Valley swept the singles matches and Aydri Barlow and Anna Nguyen won at No. 1 doubles to help the Raiders to a 5-3 win over Silverton.
Sophie Katz, Kerry Lin, Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes won in singles action.
Other scores
Softball: Philomath 10, Stayton 6; West Salem 11, Lebanon 9; Newport 10, Sweet Home 6;
Baseball: Crescent Valley 7, North Salem 1; West Salem 8, Lebanon 5; Sisters 5, Sweet Home 0; Monroe 17, East Linn Christian 8; Central Linn 11, Regis 1 (5); Jefferson 37, Oakridge 8
