Prep roundup: South boys, West girls finish on top at three-team track and field meet

The South Albany High boys and West Albany girls each had a pair of two-event winners to help their teams finish first in a three-school track and field meet at West Albany.

South’s Logan Parker won the boys 800 meters (2 minutes, 4.4 seconds) and 1,500 (4:13.25) and teammate Matthew Cobb was first in the shot put (40 feet, 2½ inches) and discus (114-8).

West’s Haley Blaine crossed the line first in the girls 800 (2:27.84) and 1,500 (4:54.24) and teammate Madyson Hellem was the winner in the long jump (15-3) and triple jump (32-4½).

Lebanon’s Brayden Burton won the boys 100 (11.64) and long jump (20-3) to help his team take second overall. West’s Garrett Lee won the 110 hurdles (16.05), 300 hurdles (43.34) and pole vault (11-6).

In girls events, South’s Ava Marshall won the 100 (13.27) and 200 (27.19) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:39.68) for the second-place RedHawks. Lebanon’s Taylor Roles was first in the javelin (89-8) and helped the Warriors win the 4x100 relay (53.99)

Baseball

Sweet Home’s Russell Holly struck out nine batters in a five-inning no-hitter in the Huskies’ 14-0 win at Cottage Grove.

Holly was also 3 for 3 at the plate with a single, double and triple. Teammate Casey Valloni was 4 for 4 with two doubles.

Sweet Home broke the game open with eight runs in the second inning. The Huskies (2-4) host Gladstone on Thursday.

Other baseball scores: McMinnville 8, West Albany 0; Scio 4, Rainier 3; East Linn Christian 16, Jefferson 3 (5); Monroe 20, Oakridge 1

Softball

Lebanon broke open a 2-1 game in the fourth inning on its way to a 13-2 victory over visiting Scappoose.

Alivia Holden threw a three-hitter with one earned run and also had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs. Jannah Jimenez also homered for the Warriors and Trinity Holden and Tori Viellieux both had multiple hits.

Lebanon (5-1) was scheduled to host Crook County on Wednesday.

Corvallis 3, South Eugene 1

Holland Jensen pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, allowing three hits with one earned run and two walks in the road win.

Hannah Jensen had two hits, including a double, and one RBI, and Delicia Hunter and Maya Ortiz each drove in a run.

Corvallis (5-2) plays at Nelson on Friday.

Central Linn 10, Western Christian 0

Delaney Northern had four RBIs in the Cobras’ home win. Devin Abbott, Elsie Donaldson and Lora Johnson each drove in one run.

Central Linn (2-1) hosts Sheridan on Thursday.

Other softball scores: Clackamas 21, Crescent Valley 11 (5); Ridgeview 5, West Albany 3; Sweet Home 4, Philomath 2; Scio 7, Rainier 0; Kennedy 4, Jefferson 1

Girls tennis

Corvallis swept all four doubles matches to defeat visiting Hillsboro, 6-2.

The Spartans’ doubles teams of Annaleise Earl and Arianna Hendler, Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day, AnnaBeth Dinkins and Rose Davis and Clarissa Perez and Tanvi Apte were all winners.

Teammates Corinna Lobscheid and River Ribeiro were singles winners.

Boys tennis

Philomath swept visiting Lebanon, 8-0.

Dawson Beckstead, Dylan Bell, Andrew Leonard and Mark Grimmer Jr. were singles winners. Beckstead won 6-0, 6-0 and each of his teammates 6-1, 6-1.

Philomath’s doubles winners were Noah Aynes and Ethan Parrish, Gradin Fairbanks and Braedon Littrell, Sawyer Ainsworth and Owen Thomas and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Jackson Holroyd.

Wilsonville 5, Crescent Valley 3

The Raiders won two singles match and one in doubles in the home loss.

CV’s Abe Tsai and Canon Clark were winners in singles, while teammates Michael Gu and Richard Chen won the first doubles match.

Girls lacrosse

West Albany defeated visiting Marist Catholic 11-2 behind five goals from Nikki Beers and 18 saves on 20 shots on goal by Kambria Bush.

Justine Bontreager added two goals for the Bulldogs, who will host Oregon City and Central Catholic on April 16.

