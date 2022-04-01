Prep roundup: Spartans, Raiders win tennis matches

Corvallis won three singles matches and three doubles matches in a 6-2 boys tennis home victory against Parkrose.

The Spartans’ Chad Romrell, Anders Johnson and Pablo Garcia were singles winners. The winning doubles teams were Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz, Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis and Levente Liszkai and Mateo Cervantes.

Crescent Valley 6, West Salem 1

The Raiders won all four singles matches in the road win.

Noah Curtis, Abe Tsai, Canon Clark and Tomy Harris won their singles matches.

CV’s doubles winners were the teams of Henry Pappas and Dylan Paterson and Will Rosling and Joshua Peterson.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley won four doubles matches in a 7-2 win at Wilsonville.

The Raiders’ winning doubles teams were Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes, Nicole Huang and Haley Bland, Aydri Barlow and Michaela Mueller and Victoria Singharaj and Kayna Smith.

CV’s Sophie Katz, Kerry Lin and Anna Richards claimed singles wins.

Baseball

Five Sweet Home errors helped sixth-ranked Gladstone extend innings and score eight unearned runs in an 11-1 road win in five innings.

“We let a good team have too many chances,” Huskies coach John Best said.

Sweet Home (2-5) had four hits, a double and single by Russ Holly and singles by Lewis Conn and Casey Valloni.

The Huskies open Oregon West Conference play Monday at home against Philomath.

Other baseball scores: Monroe 26-20, Oakridge 0-2; Lowell 16-9, Central Linn 8-5 (second game five innings)

Softball scores: Thurston 16, Crescent Valley 6; Philomath 15, Woodburn 0; Sweet Home 20, Sisters 0 (3); Jefferson 10, Gervais 0; Sheridan 10, Central Linn 0

Track and field

Monroe senior Laura Young won the girls discus with a personal-best mark of 123 feet, 6 inches at the Austin Smith Throwers Invitational in St. Paul.

Young also won the shot put (39-5) and was fourth in the javelin (88-6). Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was sixth in the javelin (82-5) and teammate Lainie Bateman was seventh in the discus (76-4) in the three-event meet.

Monroe’s Diego Garcia was second in the boys discus (96-10) and ninth in the shot put (31-2). Teammate Jose Rivas was third in the discus (93-8) and fourth in the shot put (33-10½). Monroe’s Nathaniel Young was fifth in the javelin (102-9).

