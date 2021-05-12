Prep roundup: Spartans top the Foxes

Holland Jensen drove in more runs, four, than she allowed in the circle, three, as the Corvallis High softball team picked up an 8-3 Mid-Willamette Conference win over Silverton on Wednesday.

The Spartans scored three times in the fourth to build a 6-2 lead.

Jensen scattered eight hits and gave up three runs, only one earned, in going the distance. She had six strikeouts.

Jada Bratsoules, Ava Prechel and Tiana Leonard all had two hits for the Spartans.

WEST ALBANY 6, CENTRAL 2: Ellie Babbitt went 3 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI and Presley Jantzi was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three stolen bases as the Bulldogs picked up the MWC win.

McKenzie Kosmicki allowed nine hits over seven inning, allowing one earned run with nine strikeouts in the circle.

West (11-2, 8-0) will host West Salem in a doubleheader on Friday

Track and field

Draven Wilborn won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles but the South Albany High boys track and field team dropped a 94-40 dual meet to Silverton.

Wilborn won the 110 in 16.49 seconds and the 300 in 42.71.