Prep roundup: Spartans win Benton County wrestling title

Corvallis had three champions and six runners-up Saturday to win the Dale Mosbaugh Memorial Benton County Championships wrestling tournament at Corvallis High.
First for the Spartans were Gavin Hale (113) and Kael Compton (138) while teammates Katie Hong (106), Jaden Dart (120), Ian Hale (145), Izaak Worsch (170), Cade O'Brien (220) and Lucas Darby (285) were all second.
Corvallis narrowly finished ahead of Philomath, 147.5 to 143. Crescent Valley was third with 98, followed by Crescent Valley (98), Crescent Valley (96) and Monroe (53.5).
Philomath had individual champions in Blake Niemann (106), Caleb Blackburn (126), Blaise Pindell (152), Connor Kohn (220) and Joseph Choi (285).
Crescent Valley's Mario Settersten (145 pounds), Riley Godek (160) and Konrad Hoyer (182) all won their respective brackets. Caleb Perez (120) and Logan Beem (132) won for Santiam Christian and Brody Ballard (170) for Monroe.
Cobras third
Central Linn got second-place finishes from Blake Owens (120) and Chase Merritt (152) to take third at Willamina's Bob Bishop Invite.
Scio was fourth behind wins by Lance Vanhoose (152) and Jacob Mask (160) and second for Josiah Nordstom (182). Harrisburg was seventh, led by wins from Chandler Strauss (182) and Leithan Briggs (220).
Dalton sixth
You have free articles remaining.
Lebanon's Austin Dalton placed sixth at 145 pounds at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, Nevada.
Dalton reached the semifinals with a win Saturday but then lost his final three matches.
Boys basketball
Isaiah Gilliam had 32 points and Ayden Foster 16 to lead South Albany to a 71-59 win against Sweet Home at Linn-Benton Community College.
Hunter Coulter had 16 and Zach Luttmer and Casey Tow 11 each for Sweet Home.
"We did a good job handling their press all game and getting points in transition," said Redhawks coach Tim Matuszak. "I thought we did a good job working to get the ball inside and not falling in love with the 3-pointer tonight."
South (8-0) next plays at Woodburn in a Jan. 7 nonleague game. Sweet Home (8-2) opens Oregon West Conference play Friday hosting Elmira.
Other scores: Corvallis 63, Shelton (Wash.) 48; Willamette 63, Philomath 46; Gladstone 52, Crescent Valley 30; Summit 75, Lebanon 63; South Albany 71, Sweet Home 59; Santiam Christian 54, Cascade Christian 42; Scio 62, Gaston 59; Umpqua Valley Christian 72, Alsea 21
Girls basketball
Scores: West Albany 53, Glencoe 45; Lincoln 48, Crescent Valley 39; Santiam Christian 38, Klamath Union 36; Scio 56, Gaston 25