Prep roundup: Sutton's shot lifts Monroe to win

Ashley Sutton hit the game winner at the buzzer off an inbounds play with 2.6 seconds left to lift the Monroe High girls basketball team to a 38-36 home win over Jefferson on Tuesday night.

Sutton finished with 24 points and freshman Matilyn Richardson hit two free throws with 50 seconds left to tie the game. Laura Young added seven points for the Dragons.

Cassie Cheever led Jefferson with 11 points and Nashea Wilson added seven.

The Dragons trailed 19-10 at the half but used a 14-5 edge in the third to tie the game going to the fourth.

Monroe (1-0) is at Oakland on Thursday. Jefferson (2-1) is at East Linn Christian on Thursday.

CENTRAL LINN 37, LOWELL 22: Ryleigh Nofziger scored 15 points as the Cobras picked up the home win in their season opener on Tuesday.

Central Linn is at Regis on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Aaron Crowell had 15 points and Justin Krabill 10 but the Central Linn boys basketball team dropped a 60-46 road decision to Lowell on Tuesday.

Ben Belcastro added nine points for the Cobras (0-1), who host Regis on Thursday.