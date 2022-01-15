Prep roundup: Sweet Home, Harrisburg wrestlers second at Oregon Classic

Sweet Home and Harrisburg both finished runner-up in their respective classifications’ championship brackets at the prestigious Oregon Classic dual meet wrestling tournament in Redmond.

Sweet Home defeated Henley (69-12) and Banks (70-12) before falling to La Grande (46-31) in the 4A championship dual.

Jacob Sieminski (126 pounds), Ryker Hartsook (145) and Ethan Spencer (170) all had three pins for the Huskies in Saturday's championship bracket.

Kaden Zajic (160) and Colby Gazeley (220/285) had two pins and three total wins, Kyle Watkins (120) two pins and Evan Ashcraft (106) and Trenton Smith (138) one pin and two total wins.

Harrisburg took second in the 3A division. The Eagles defeated Willamina/Falls City (48-31) and Warrenton (44-30) before taking a 43-30 loss to La Pine in the championship.

Luke Cheek (106) and Nephi Heakin (145) had two pins and three overall wins in the championship bracket. PJ Machacek (120), Curtis Talmadge (132) and Bryce Chilgren (182) each two pins and Devin Martin (160) two wins.

Harrisburg won pool 3 Friday with wins against Vale (51-21), Taft (70-3) and Dayton (42-38).

Isaac Talmadge (126) had three pins; Martin (152) two pins and three wins overall, and Travis Seehafer (113), Curtis Talmadge (132), Parker Hughes (170) and Cooper Clark (220) two pins each.

Philomath went 1-2 in the 4A championship bracket and placed seventh. The Warriors lost to Banks (51-30) and Henley (46-34) then defeated Mazama (36-34).

Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Blaise Pindell (170/182) both had three pins. Blake Niemann (126) and David Griffith (160) recorded two pins each and River Sandstrom (106) two total wins.

Central Linn took fourth in the 2A/1A championship bracket. The Cobras defeated Glide (36-24) then lost to Illinois Valley (36-24) and Elgin (33-33) on a tiebreaker.

Jacob Beauchamp (170/182) and Malachi Hansen (195) got two pins apiece and Aaron Rico (132) two wins.

Jefferson was eighth in the 2A/1A championship bracket after losses to Elgin (47-24), Lowell (37-21) and Toledo (36-27).

Gage Frost had a pin and two total wins. Hunter Mersch (113), Juan Lorenzo (126) and Gannon Lewis (170) each had a pin.

Central Linn won pool 3 and Jefferson was second Friday, both with 1-1 records.

Central Linn defeated Jefferson (48-30) and lost to Grant Union (27-26). Jefferson beat Grant Union (36-30).

Central Linn’s Hagen Johnson (126) and Cole Goracke (152) both had two pins. Jefferson’s Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar (126) and Ryan Davis (152) had pins against Grant Union.

Monroe/Triangle Lake lost 40-18 to Crane in the 2A/1A 4s bracket.

Monroe/Triangle Lake was 0-3 in Friday’s 2A/1A pool round with losses to Toledo (42-12), Lakeview (42-24) and Culver (72-12). Hooper Slagle (160) had two pins.

