Prep roundup: Sweet Home wins 4A state volleyball title

Jenna Sally put the Bulldogs up 1-0, drilling a 25-yard shot into the upper corner.

The lead remained 1-0 at the half before Kaylie Hall scored twice in the first 12 minutes to go up 2-1.

With seven minutes to play, West striker Monica Kloess took a ball deep into the box and shot with a low angle. The keeper deflected the ball across the goal mouth and Megan Adamec sprinted in to finish, ending up inside the goal with the equalizer.

However, South Salem put up a 35-yard shot that found its way into the back of the net to decide the game moments later.

“It was a tough result, but I could not be more proud of how my girls played today,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “They wrapped up the season playing their best soccer. My seniors, Megan Adamec, Alyssa Straw, Kendall Walton and Morgan Linde led the way on the field like they have led us off the field all season. The girls have taken a weird, shortened season and turned it into something special. I love these kids and am very thankful for the opportunity to coach them this year. It was an unexpected blessing.”

Other score: Lebanon 2, North Salem 2

Football