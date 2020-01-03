Prep roundup: Sweet Home wrestlers win Linn County Championships

Sweet Home went 5-2 in the finals to claim the team title at the Linn County Championships wrestling tournament Friday at West Albany High School.
Jake Sieminski (106 pounds), Rian Howard (126), Travis Thorpe (160), Jesse Jamison (170) and Nich James (182) were all first for the Huskies. Kyle Watkins (120) and Jackson Royer (138) were second.
West Albany was second behind individual champions Derek Sossie (113), Mason Davis (132) and Caleb Hart (138) and runners-up Derric Cox (145) and Hunter Hampl (285).
Also claiming titles were Lebanon's Austin Dalton (145) and Rafael Ramos (285), Harrisburg's Gabe Knox (195) and Leithan Briggs (220), South Albany's Logan Bond (120) and Scio's Jacob Mask (152).
Other second-place finishers were Lebanon's Landon Carver (106), Andy Vandetta (126), Tucker Drummond (152) and Thaddeus Flores (160), Scio's Kade Mask (132), Josiah Nordstom (170) and William Simmons (195), Harrisburg's Russell Talmadge (113) and Joan Tapia (182) and Central Linn's Jimmy North (220).
Lebanon finished third, Scio fourth, Harrisburg fifth, Central Linn sixth, South Albany seventh and Santiam eighth.
Girls basketball
Philomath topped host Hidden Valley 62-49 in Grants Pass a matchup of the top two teams in the 4A coaches poll.
Sage Kramer had 26 points for the top-ranked Warriors in a contest that was tied 26-all at halftime.
Philomath has now defeated 5A No. 7 Lebanon, 4A No. 3 Astoria and No. 8 Banks and 3A No. 3 Sutherlin in addition 4A No. 2 Hidden Valley.
The Warriors (10-0) open Oregon West Conference play next Friday at No. 10 Stayton.
Willamina 50, Jefferson 42
The Lions fell in the nonconference home game.
Nashea Wilson had 22 points for Jefferson. The Lions (6-2) play at Crow on Saturday.
Other scores: South Albany 51, Hood River Valley 27; Sweet Home 41, Elmira 40; Central Linn 38, Harrisburg 35; Siuslaw 37, East Linn Christian 26; Monroe 56, Dayton 33; Bandon 77, Alsea 27; Scio 41, Westside Christian 37
Boys basketball
Trey Crabb had 15 points and Tyler Baker 14 to lead Harrisburg to a 73-30 win as the Eagles improved to 2-0 at the Toledo tournament.
Jack Meadows and Tyler Thompson added 12 points apiece for Harrisburg (8-4), which plays another tournament game Saturday.
Other scores: Philomath 72, Hidden Valley 41; Sweet Home 54, Elmira 38; Jefferson 71, Willamina 47; Monroe 74, Clatskanie 63