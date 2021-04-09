Prep roundup: Warriors fall to Estacada in football finale

Mid-Valley Media
Estacada defeated host Lebanon 28-26 in the football season finale for both teams.
The Warriors ended their season at 1-4.
Alsea 25, Gilchrist 7: The Wolverines finished their season at 4-1 with the 1A Special District 3 six-man league playoff road win. They scored at least 25 points in all five games this season.
Other football scores: Sisters 21, Philomath 15; Scio 56, Harrisburg 22; Jefferson 46, Central Linn 22; Hidden Valley 45, Sweet Home 6 (Thurs.)
Volleyball
Powder Valley swept Alsea in three sets in the 2A/1A culminating tournament in North Powder. Set scores were 25-14, 25-8, 25-7.
