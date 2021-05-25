Prep roundup: Warriors slip past Bulldogs in OT

Cole Weber scored nine of Lebanon High’s points in overtime as the Warriors fended off West Albany 72-66 in an overtime Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game on Monday night.

Henry Pointer led all scorers with 26 points, with 18 coming in the first half as the Warriors built a 36-25 lead.

LJ Carmichael led West Albany with 18 points while Koby Ruiz added 13 and Zander Harer chipped in 10 as the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game in regulation.

Girls basketball

Elka Prechel scored 16 points and Sevennah Van De Riet added 12 as the Corvallis girls basketball team pulled away for a 63-39 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Dallas on Monday.

CHS coach Dan Miller said Prechel played a strong overall game, scoring outside and on drives, dishing out several timely assists and grabbing some key rebounds.

Anna Dazey added nine points and Ava Prechel eight for the Spartans, who are home Wednesday against Central.

Other scores from Monday

Boys basketball: Corvallis 65, Dallas 53; South Albany 80, Central 53; Silverton 59, Crescent Valley 36; Dayton 83, Scio 6