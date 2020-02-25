Prep roundup: West Albany boys down Lebanon

The West Albany boys rolled to an 80-57 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Lebanon.

The Bulldogs (16-5) came out strong and wound up with a 43-20 lead at the half, which they expanded to 66-33 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs used balanced scoring in the game.

TJ Zimmermann and Luke Killinger both had 17 points to lead WAHS. Koby Ruiz added 14 points and Michael Cale and Justin Henderson both had 10.

Killinger's points came on three field goals, three 3-pointers and 2 of 4 free throws.

Cole Weber led Lebanon (6-13) with 13 points.

Lebanon hosts Crescent Valley on Friday and West Albany hosts Dallas on Thursday.

OTHER SCORES: Crescent Valley 55, Dallas 24; Philomath 40, Woodburn 36; Sweet Home 60, Newport 50

Girls

OTHER SCORES: Crescent Valley 73, Dallas 53; Central 53, South Albany 34