Prep roundup: West Albany boys down North Salem

West Albany rolled to a 66-44 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win in a game played at West Salem.
The Bulldogs (17-5, 12-2) took advantage of a fast start on offense and led 41-18 at the half.
“We started out really well, we shared the ball well and shot the ball well,” West coach Derek Duman said.
The Bulldogs hit all eight of their free throws and made six 3-pointers.
“Defensively we played pretty well as well,” Duman said. “We contested shots and dictated the tempo.”
West had nine players score, led by TJ Zimmermann and Luke Killinger with 18 and Austin Stanaway with 11.
The Bulldogs host Lebanon on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 60, EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 54: The Lions qualified for the state tournament with the win.
Jefferson will take on Oakland on Saturday for the No. 1 seed out of the Central Valley Conference.
Danny Aguilar led Jefferson with 19 points. Diego Rodriguez had 14 points and Leon Romo had 13.
Girls
West Albany cruised to an 86-26 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against North Salem.
Brooklyn Strandy led all scorers with 21. Carley Robb hit three 3-point shots.
CENTRAL LINN 39, OAKLAND 25: The Cobras took the win in a Central Valley Conference playoff game.
The Cobras (21-3) led 25-9 at the half.
Maya Rowland had 10 points and Ryleigh Nofziger added nine points, nine rebounds and five steals in the win.
The Cobras take on Monroe on Saturday in a seeding game.