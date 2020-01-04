Prep roundup: West Albany boys down Redmond

The West Albany boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to take a 54-39 nonconference road win against Redmond.

The Bulldogs led 22-21 at the half and 37-32 at the end of the third, then pulled away with a 17-7 fourth.

"On the defensive end we were really able to make them feel uncomfortable and take some tougher shots and we were able to get out on transition," West Albany coach Derek Duman said.

T.J. Zimmermann led WA with 23 points and finished with double-figures in rebounds. Austin Stanaway added 12 points and Justin Henderson had 10.

West Albany (5-4) takes on Crescent Valley on Tuesday.

KNAPPA 59, HARRISBURG 26: The Eagles fell at the Toledo Holiday Tournament.

Jack Meadows had 12 points for Harrisburg.

The Eagles (8-5) play at Santiam Christian on Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES: Jefferson 67, Crow 30; Monroe 62, Portland Christian 57; Siuslaw 111, Alsea 31

Girls basketball

Central Linn defeated Union 50-27 to take first place in the Toledo Holiday Tournament.