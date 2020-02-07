Prep roundup: West Albany boys hold off Crescent Valley

The West Albany boys basketball team held off Crescent Valley for a 48-46 Mid-Willamette Conference win at CV.

The Raiders scored with about 30 seconds left to make it a two-point game but had to foul the Bulldogs several times to put them into the bonus.

The Bulldogs played keep away and there was less than a second to go when the final foul was called. Luke Killinger missed the free throw, but time expired before the Raiders had a chance to get off a shot.

“We just kind of ran out the clock a little bit,” WA coach Derek Duman said.

Duman said there were 14 free throws in the game and the one bonus attempt.

“It was physical and they let us play,” Duman said. “It was old school, knock-down, drag-out basketball.”

T.J. Zimmermann had 26 points and Killinger added 16 for the Bulldogs (13-5, 8-2).

Noah Dewey had 13 for CV.

The Bulldogs play at Central on Tuesday and the Raiders (9-9, 5-5) head to Corvallis.

CORVALLIS 65, NORTH SALEM 35: The Spartans rolled past the Vikings for the Mid-Willamette Conference win.