Prep roundup: West Albany boys hold off Crescent Valley

The West Albany boys basketball team held off Crescent Valley for a 48-46 Mid-Willamette Conference win at CV.
The Raiders scored with about 30 seconds left to make it a two-point game but had to foul the Bulldogs several times to put them into the bonus.
The Bulldogs played keep away and there was less than a second to go when the final foul was called. Luke Killinger missed the free throw, but time expired before the Raiders had a chance to get off a shot.
“We just kind of ran out the clock a little bit,” WA coach Derek Duman said.
Duman said there were 14 free throws in the game and the one bonus attempt.
“It was physical and they let us play,” Duman said. “It was old school, knock-down, drag-out basketball.”
T.J. Zimmermann had 26 points and Killinger added 16 for the Bulldogs (13-5, 8-2).
Noah Dewey had 13 for CV.
The Bulldogs play at Central on Tuesday and the Raiders (9-9, 5-5) head to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS 65, NORTH SALEM 35: The Spartans rolled past the Vikings for the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
CHS outscored North Salem 22-13 in the second quarter and 21-7 in the third.
“We were getting out and running quite a bit, pushing the ball, pushing the tempo,” CHS coach Ross Duerfeldt said. “We were holding them to one shot, which was big in that situation.”
Daren O’Hagan led CHS with 18 points and Jasper Reinalda had 14.
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans host Crescent Valley on Tuesday for the Rivalry Rally for Raleigh, a fundraiser for the Seth Raleigh family.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42; Dayton 74, Scio 26; Willamette Valley Christian 57, Alsea 43
Girls
Lebanon rolled to a 69-29 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Dallas.
The Warriors (12-5, 8-2) never allowed Dallas breathing room.
“We got out early and we really played well in the third quarter,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “We got out and defended well in the third quarter. We wanted to make sure we were taking care of business.”
Hallie Jo Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lebanon.
“Hallie played great,” Benedict said. “She gave us a ton of energy. She’s really come along.”
Mary Workman added 15 points, Ellie Croso had 13 and Kylie Steiner 10.
The Warriors host Silverton on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG 37, SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 34: Harrisburg held off Santiam Christan for the Mountain Valley Conference win.
Sammy Christenson had 17 points and Hope Bucher added 12 for Harrisburg (17-5, 6-3).
Tayla Yost had 13 points and Aliyah Atkins had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for SC (16-6, 6-3).
OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 56, North Salem 33; Philomath 57, Sweet Home 25