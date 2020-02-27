Prep roundup: West Albany boys roll past Dallas

West Albany pulled away in the second half for a 66-47 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win against Dallas at WAHS.

The Bulldogs broke open a close game at the half by working the ball inside and hitting some perimeter shots.

“We kind of picked up the pace in the third, defended better,” West coach Derek Duman said. “I think they made three field goals third. In the fourth we got (the lead) to 20-plus and were able to finish strong.”

TJ Zimmermann had 21 points, Luke Killinger added 20 and Justin Henderson had 10.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 19-5, 14-2. They play a state playoff game on March 7.

GIRLS SCORE: West Albany 63, Dallas 35