Prep roundup: West Albany boys soccer wins

The West Albany boys soccer team edged Woodburn 2-1 on Thursday.

Creed Sullivan scored both goals for the Bulldogs. Sullivan scored in the 48th minute on an assist by Grant Moen and then unassisted in the 58th minute.

"Woodburn scored in the first half although we played well. We really turned it on in the second half and gave an incredible team effort," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said.

"We pressed well, moved the ball well, and everyone stepped up. It was such a mature and composed performance and I'm so proud of the boys. This was a massive win for this program and these boys deserve it."

Volleyball

Maddy Hellem had 10 kills and 11 digs and setter Elijah Sanders added 16 assists, eight kills, 11 digs and three blocks to help the West Albany volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Central on Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18.

Kendyl Arnett chipped in nine kills and 18 digs; Richi Campbell had 18 digs; and Sydney Harrington contributed 19 assists, seven digs and four aces for West.