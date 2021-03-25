Prep roundup: West Albany boys soccer wins

The West Albany boys soccer team finished out the season with an 8-0 against Dallas.

Cameron Crites scored in the eighth minute and the 49th minute to lead the Bulldogs.

Henry Catlin, Jordan Nollen, Jeremy Geno, Aidan Davis, Alexander Harer and Colton La Casse-Tran all had goals in the win.

"It was a great way for our amazing senior class to end their careers at home," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "I loved watching these guys who have built this program into something special play together. We have had an amazing season and I'm very proud of what his group has been able to accomplish."

Volleyball

The West Albany volleyball team beat McNary in five sets on Wednesday evening.

Set scores were 29-27, 25-27, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13.

"We knew going into this match that McNary would challenge us," WAHS coach Megan Wallace said. "We went point for point in the first to sets with them and then beat ourselves in the third.

"Volleyball is about energy and momentum and we did a great job in the fourth and fifth sets come back with fire and intensity. I am very proud of these girls for the resilience they showed and for the whole team effort that was given."