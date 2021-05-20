Prep roundup: West Albany boys take title in final golf tournament

It may not have been the easiest of days on the golf course, but the West Albany High boys endured and ended their season with a team score of 346 to claim the 5A state title on Wednesday at Pine Ridge Golf Course.

The tournament was not an official OSAA event, but the top teams in the state attended.

“This feels just as good as an OSAA event to us,” West Albany coach Matt Boase said. “After having last year’s entire season cancelled it was a relief to get this team back together this season. Then this tournament got put together and winning it immediately became our team’s goal. These guys deserved this.”

The Bulldogs were led by Nick Anderson and Andrew Liles who shot matching 85s. Trenton Crow navigated his way to an 87 while Brock Nelson shot 89 and Grant Moen 94.

“Nobody was happy with their individual scores today, but obviously that was true for every team. And this win is a direct result of having five quality golfers,” Boase said. “Every guy felt better on the course because they knew there were four other golfers who would help carry them.”

Corvallis shot 348 to finish second.

Softball